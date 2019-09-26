Suspect charged with attempted murder in Ankeny stabbing

ANKENY — Ankeny police officers arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly stabbed a teenage male.

Officers arrived to the QuikTrip at 802 E First St in Ankeny Saturday around 9:30 p.m. regarding a stabbing, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

A victim was found sitting in their car with stab wounds to his leg. The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital by the Ankeny Fire Department.

During the investigation, police determined the victim was attacked in a parking lot, in the 200 block of Northwest State, after a dispute between the victim and 18-year-old Carson Cameron.

Cameron is charged with Attempted Murder and Going Armed With Intent.