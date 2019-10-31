Suspect charged with murdering Christopher Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man has been charged with murdering Christopher Bagley, who was reported missing in Decmeber 2018 and found in March in Cedar Rapids.

32-year-old Drew Alan Blahnik was indicted by a Linn County grand jury on charges of Murder in the First Degree, Obstructing Prosecution and Abuse of a Corpse, according to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office took a report that Bagley was missing from his Walker home on December 17, 2018. Bagley was found on March 1, buried in a backyard of a residence on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

An autopsy determined that Bagley died from multiple stab wounds.

Blahnik is being held at the Linn County Correctional Center on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.