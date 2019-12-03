Suspect in attempted murder of deputies indicted on federal weapons, drug charges

DES MOINES — The man who allegedly shot at law enforcement in Stuart might serve the rest of his life in prison for federal gun and drug charges.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern Distirct of Iowa says 52-year-old Randall Comly faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for these charges.

Comly allegedly shot at a Stuart police officer and three Guthrie County sheriff’s deputies on October 17 when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant for him.

Two of the deputies were wounded during the exchange of gunfire and a police officer suffered gun powder burns.

The press release says a search of Comly’s apartment revealed he had a .22 caliber revolver and methamphetamine under the bed in the room where Comly had barricaded himself.

“Randall Comly is a felon and alleged drug dealer who shot at law enforcement officers who were doing their jobs and protecting our community,” United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a statement. “We will hold him fully accountable for his crimes.”

Comly is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it; and possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The district court charges of attempted murder will be dismissed in order to proceed with the federal charges first, according to the release.

If convicted, Comly would face a maximum possible term of incarceration of life in prison.