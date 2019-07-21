UPDATE: Suspect in car chase identified by police

DES MOINES – Traffic was backed up after a police chase with an armed felon ended in a car crash.

Authorities identified the felon as 37-year-old Brandon Stockdall. He has felony charges in eluding, possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm, and possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Des Moines Police say it happened at SE 14th Street and Maury Street Sunday afternoon. The suspect had a minor injury after the crash and was transported to the hospital. There were no other injuries.

Des Moines Police told Local 5 the chase started after an officer spotted a car that was associated with several known offenders, including a wanted fugitive.

The chase started at the 1500 block of MLK Parkway and ended on SE 14th and Maury. The suspect had failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into another car heading southbound. That car was pushed into a pickup truck heading northbound.

The suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired once. Police aren’t sure if it was directed at officers or was fired accidentally.