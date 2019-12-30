Suspect in hit-and-runs, gas station hate crime ordered to be mentally evaluated

DES MOINES — A Polk County Judge has ordered 42-year-old Nicole Poole to undergo a mental health examination to assess her competency to stand trial.

Poole is accused of hitting two different children in hit-and-run incidents, as well as shouting racial slurs at a West Des Moines convenience store clerk.

Just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, police say Poole purposely hit a 14-year-old girl in Clive because she was, in Franklin’s words, “a Mexican.”

Around an hour before, police responded to 6009 Creston Ave where they found a 12-year-old boy had been walking on a sidewalk within an apartment complex when Poole allegedly mounted the curb and struck him.

Franklin was arrested in a gas station that same night following a conflict with the clerk. She had been throwing things and yelling racial slurs at the clerk, as well as some African American men within the store, according to police.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the latest.