Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail

DES MOINES — 26-year-old Bryan Tyler Norris has been booked into the Polk County Jail after being hospitalized due to Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to complaints regarding a homeless camp Friday near the 2300 block of Terrace Road when they encountered 10 people in the area. Two individuals with arrest warrants were identified and taken into custody, and Norris, a third suspect, provided police with a false name.

Norris ran from police and jumped into the Raccoon River once his true name was learned.

Officers followed Norris along the bank before he exited the river and began running back to the camp and directly at an officer. Norris refused to comply with an officer’s commands to shop and drop the shovel he was carrying.

Norris advanced further towards the officer, dropping the shovel and arming himself with a large, machete-style knife, according to police.

One officer then fired their gun, striking Norris. First aid was immediately rendered to Norris, who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

The officer who shot Norris is a 12-year veteran of the Des Moines Police Department. She has been identified as Senior Police Officer Trudy Paulson. The other two officers were 11 year-veteran Senior Police Officer Shawna Isaac and 18-year veteran Sgt. Yanira Scarlett of the department.

All three have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Norris has been charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer, one count of Interference With Corrections Official — Display of Dangerous Weapon and one county of Theft in the Fifth Degree.

His bond is currently set at $20,300 cash-only.