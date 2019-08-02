Suspects caught breaking in to a trailer in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN– Three men are behind bars this morning after being caught while breaking into a construction trailer overnight.

Marshalltown Police Officers responded to a report of a burglary in process in the 100 block of South 1st street in Marshalltown around 4:51 Thursday morning.

When officers arrived on scene they found 28-year-old Jared Culver, 25-year-old Douglas Davis, and 32-year-old Adam Flathers in the middle of breaking into a construction trailer.

All three men are charged with burglary in the third degree and are in Marshall County Jail.

