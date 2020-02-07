Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting outside Kossuth County bank

KOSSUTH COUNTY — A man charged with fatally shooting a woman outside a northern Iowa bank has pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Court documents show 35-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville entered a guilty plea Friday to Murder in the First Degree.
The Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center responded on Wednesday, Dec. 4 to a call of a possible shooting at the Security State Bank in Lu Verne.
Emergency personnel responded to find 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar of Algona lying on the sidewalk in front of the bank, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A criminal complaint states that Williams was caught on surveillance video exiting a vehicle with a dark-colored backpack and a large handgun.
Following his plea, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.
A single count of Robbery in the First Degree was dismissed as part of the plea.
Williams was set to go to trial beginning Feb. 11.