Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting outside Kossuth County bank

Following his plea, Valentino Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

KOSSUTH COUNTY — A man charged with fatally shooting a woman outside a northern Iowa bank has pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Court documents show 35-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville entered a guilty plea Friday to Murder in the First Degree.

The Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center responded on Wednesday, Dec. 4 to a call of a possible shooting at the Security State Bank in Lu Verne.

Emergency personnel responded to find 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar of Algona lying on the sidewalk in front of the bank, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A criminal complaint states that Williams was caught on surveillance video exiting a vehicle with a dark-colored backpack and a large handgun.

Following his plea, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.

A single count of Robbery in the First Degree was dismissed as part of the plea.

Williams was set to go to trial beginning Feb. 11.