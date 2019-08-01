Sustainable farming meets local cuisine

DES MOINES– Des Moines chefs are partnering up with a local urban garden to create meals featuring locally grown produce.

Located in Des Moines, Dogpatch Urban Gardens (D.U.G), is a small sustainable garden organically growing produce. This family owned garden was started by Jenny Quiner, with the help of her husband Eric, in the fall of 2015.

“This season we incorporated, we call it the FarmStand to Fork dinner series,” said Jenny Quiner. “There’s a big movement of farm-to-table dinners and that’s essentially what we’re hosting at the farm.”

Tickets are on sale now for FarmStand to Fork happening Sunday, August 4th, featuring Chef Ken VanMilligan from St. Kilda. Each meal starts at 5 p.m. with a social time, a tour of Dogpatch Urban Gardens with FarmHer Jenny and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $120 and include food, drink, tip, and tax.

For more information about FarmStand to Fork or Dogpatch Urban Gardens click here.