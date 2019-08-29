Swashbuckling pirates and beautiful mermaids set sails for metro

DES MOINES– This September, you can take a stroll into the past as The Des Moines Renaissance Faire returns to the metro after a three-year hiatus.

Starting this Labor Day weekend, you’ll be greeted by friendly faces, pirates, mermaids, fairies, and Robin Hood as you enter the villages located at 2977 NW 66th Avenue in the Saylorville Township.

“We have lots of good, fun stuff going on for the whole family,” said Brian Manske the Co-owner of Des Moines Renaissance Faire. “We’ve got living history encampments with live steel on steel combat.”

Des Moines Renaissance Faire dates:

Saturday, August 31st -Monday, September 2nd.

Saturday, September 7th – Sunday, September 8th

Saturday, September 14th – Sunday, September 15th

The hours are from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Adult tickets are $12, children 8-14 are $6, and season passes are $35.

For more information about The Des Moines Renaissance Faire, click here.