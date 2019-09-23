Table 128 chef gets national recognition

CLIVE — For six years, chef Lynn Pritchard and his wife Sarah have been giving Clive a gourmet experience, using many locally and sustainably grown products. Now, the national food scene is starting to notice what Pritchard is cooking up.

The James Beard Foundation has been promoting and celebrating food culture for more than 30 years, centered at the James Beard House in the West Village of New York City.

Pritchard is one of just five chefs from across the U.S. chosen to be a part of a dinner hosted at the Beard House. He says the selection is incredibly special.

“[The James Beard House] is a pretty special place. It’s kind of a hallowed ground for those of us in the food service industry. It’s an extraordinary, huge honor,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard and his sous chef headed to NYC today and will serve dinner on Tuesday. He’ll also bring his Beard House dishes home and will be serving it as a tasting menu at Table 128 next weekend.