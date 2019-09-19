Taiwan signs letters of intent to buy billions of dollars in American crops

WASHINGTON — Republican Representative Steve King announced Taiwan has signed letters of intent to buy $3.6 billion of worth of American crops.

This includes corn, soybean, wheat and beef over the next two years.

“I am pleased that the Taiwanese continue to make the purchase of American corn, soybeans, wheat, and beef a priority,” King said. “I have traveled to Taiwan twice, and I have sent members of my staff to the island on six occasions, and this has strengthened the working relationships I have developed with the Taiwanese trade delegation.

“The Taiwanese were greatly impressed with what they saw when I brought trade delegation members to Iowa to tour farms in Nevada and Hinton last September,” King added. “We have cultivated relationships with Taiwan, and they have yielded well.”

King’s office broke down what Taiwan plans to buy

370 millions bushels of grain between 2020 and 2021, for a total purchase of $1.1. billion in U.S. corn

$1.1 billion in U.S. soybeans (approximately 97 million bushels)

$576 million of U.S. wheat (approximately 66.1 million bushels)

$960 million in U.S. beef.

King’s office said the letters of intent were signed at a ceremony King participated in Wednesday.