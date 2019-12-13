TAKE A LOOK: Dramatic photo highlights flooding in SW Iowa

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is sharing the struggle drivers are facing navigating in the southwestern corner of the state.

Flooding has been an ongoing problem within the last nine months.

The Iowa DOT’s photo on Facebook shows traffic moving freely on I-29 near the McPaul exit, south of Council Bluffs.

However, leaders said the ramps and county road underneath won’t reopen until repairs are made in the spring.

