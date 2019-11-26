Tallgrass Theatre Company searching for new home

WEST DES MOINES — After 13 years, the Tallgrass Theatre Company is looking for a new space to call their own.

The Tallgrass Theatre Company, or TTC, has used the Rex Mathes School’s auditorium for over a decade, but the lease will end following the 2019-20 school year.

TTC was founded in 2002 by Jessie Phillips and James Stephenson.

In 2006, TTC moved into the Rex Mathes School auditorium, contracting with the West Des Moines Community School District.

Credit: Tallgrass Theatre Company

TTC made several renovations to the auditorium, which “took the space from a barren stage with very little technical support to a fully-functioning theatre performance space”.

During the 2017-2018 season, Tallgrass campaigned to raise $30,000 to upgrade their theatrical lighting inventory to all-new, state-of-the-art LED fixtures.

TTC exceeded their goal, raising more than $34,000, which all went to the new LED lighting system and console board.

Tallgrass Theatre Company

“As the search for a new home becomes more critical, the TTC Board of Directors and Trust, the two governing bodies for the organization, are fully committed to finishing out the current 2019-2020 season strong; while continuing to plan for the exciting future of TTC,” the Tallgrass Theatre Company said in a release.

TTC says all equipment can be transitioned into a new space, where TTC will continue to expand theatrical offerings, while remaining West Des Moines’ community theatre.

Donations to support TTC’s ongoing work can be made by visiting www.tallgrasstheatre.org/donate.

For additional information or to learn more about the TTC new home search, please contact newhome@tallgrasstheatre.org.