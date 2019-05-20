Target remodeling four stores in central Iowa

Target is remodeling four stores across the central Iowa as part of the company’s plans to renovate more than 1,000 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2020.

“These remodeled stores will provide Des Moines-area guests with an even easier and more inspiring shopping experience – whether in-store or online,” Target Group Vice President Steve Crawford said in a release.

The Target stores that will contain new design elements and more technology and digital experiences:

• 2135 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny 50021

• 1800 Valley West Dr, West Des Moines 50266

• 5405 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines 50266

• 5901 Douglas Ave, Des Moines 50322

Target says the new features will include easier and faster Order Pickup and Guest Service counters, modern décor and fixtures, engaging merchandise displays throughout the store and the addition of a nursing space.