Tasting the bacon delights at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES– Friday morning, Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed checked out the delicious treats you can find on the Grand Concourse.

Bacon Box, one of the newest vendors at the Iowa State Fair, features the Berkshire Bacon Balls, Caramel Dipped Pecan Pie on a stick and washed it all down with Walt’s Lemonade Creamsickle.

Sabrina learned from Dom Iannarelli, one of the minds behind the Bacon Box, how to create the perfect Berkshire Bacon Ball.

After smoking it for an hour, Sabrina had her first bite of the Berkshire Bacon Balls.

For desert, Sabrina tasted one of the homemade Caramel Dipped Pecan Pie on a stick.