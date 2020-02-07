Tasting tropical this weekend at the Botanical Gardens

DES MOINES— If you have the winter blues, then take your taste buds on a tropical retreat as the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden hosts a tropical plant tour and tasting.

Saturday, February 8th, you can explore the collection of edible plans with an in-depth tour featuring samples of representative species and get to taste the Garden’s bounty.

The Tropical Plant Tour and Tasting kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here.