You can now order Tasty Tacos for delivery

DES MOINES — It’s a gamechanger, to say the least.
Tasty Tacos announced on Facebook that they are now delivering their food to hungry customers around the metro.
My Town 2 Go will be the delivery service bringing the goods to your front door.
According to Tasty Tacos’ website, only five of the six locations have a delivery option. The location at 5847 SE 14th Street will not deliver.
You can enjoy Tasty Tacos right from home, as long as you don’t mind the $4.99 delivery charge or $15 minimum order for delivery (before tax).