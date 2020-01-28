You can now order Tasty Tacos for delivery

My Town 2 Go will be the delivery service bringing the goods to your front door.

DES MOINES — It’s a gamechanger, to say the least.

Tasty Tacos announced on Facebook that they are now delivering their food to hungry customers around the metro.

My Town 2 Go will be the delivery service bringing the goods to your front door.

According to Tasty Tacos’ website, only five of the six locations have a delivery option. The location at 5847 SE 14th Street will not deliver.

Tasty Tacos locations that deliver via tastytacos.com.

You can enjoy Tasty Tacos right from home, as long as you don’t mind the $4.99 delivery charge or $15 minimum order for delivery (before tax).