Tea and tasty tidbits at Terrace Hill

DES MOINES— Saturday’s in February you can sip on some tea at Terrace Hill while learning more about the history of Des Moines as the Tea and Talk Series returns.

The series presented by The Terrace Hill Partnership will feature five speakers who will bring timely programs to the Terrace Hill Drawing Room at 2 p.m. each Saturday in February.

Tea and Talk Series Schedule:

Tickets are $10 per program or $25 for a season pass with proceeds benefiting the gardens of Terrace Hill.

The Terrace Hill Endowment for Musical Arts is also presenting a piano program, “The Victory Vertical Project” on Sunday, February 9th at 3 p.m.

During the presentation taking place at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive, pianist Garik Pedersen will share a slideshow about “Victory Vertical” pianos that were built during WWII and shipped overseas to provide entertainment for the troops.

Tickets for adults are $20, $15 for veterans, and $10 for youth and can be purchased online, calling 515-281-7205 or at the door.