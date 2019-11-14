Teen distracted by phone hit by car in Des Moines

DES MOINES — You’ve heard of distracted driving, but what about distracted walking?

A 14-year-old girl is recovering Wednesday after she was hit by a car on Friday in Des Moines.

According to police documents, the teen was thrown up onto the windshield, bounced off of it, then landed on the street in front of the car on East 14th and Sheridan just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Police said the girl, who’s identity hasn’t been released, was texting and walking before she was hit.

“I swear she went up 8 feet in the air and then landed in the median,” Connie Karr said.

Karr witnessed the teen get hit by the car on Friday.

Last week, a child got hit by a car while texting and walking in Des Moines according to a…

“Oh my god,” Karr said. “It scared the crap out of me.”

She said the driver who hit the 14-year-old girl was beside himself after the incident.

“Oh gosh, he was walking in circles,” Karr said. “He was a mess.”

Karr said she thinks there should be laws that ban walking and texting because of how dangerous it can be.

“I see all these people on their phones all the time texting and walking,” Karr said. “I see it all the time, but seeing that girl — something needs to be done.”

“I think that’s a good lesson for everybody. You really need to stick that thing in your pocket when you’re walking around.” Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police Department

There isn’t much data specifically relating to traffic crashes that involve texting and walking, but traffic fatalities have increased significantly in the last decade.

In 2017, there were 5,977 pedestrian fatalities according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That’s up 35 percent from 10 years earlier when there were about 4,414.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said four people have died after being hit by cars this year in Des Moines. He said distractions played a role in two of those.

“The one thing that kind of shocks people is that you could be that engrossed in whatever you’re holding in your hand that you wouldn’t hear the cars coming or you wouldn’t see the traffic,” Parizek said. “I think that’s a good lesson for everybody. You really need to stick that thing in your pocket when you’re walking around.”

According to police documents, the teen was taken to the hospital with concussion-like symptoms. Doctors said she may have broken her shoulder and hip.