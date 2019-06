DES MOINES -- Bicyclists gathered to help raise money for the Cornerstone of Hope Orphanage. Cyclists wore capes to show support for the kids. The route began at Mickey's Irish Pub in Waukee and made stops around the metro, including the 515 Brewing Company in Clive. The entire route was about 16 miles.

The benefit included contests, raffles, and plenty of drink specials. All of the profits from the event will go to the children in Cornerstone of Hope Orphanage. The orphanage is based in Des Moines and was established in 2006.