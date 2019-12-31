Teenager dead after car, semi collide in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY — Before 1 PM Monday, a crash happened at the intersection of County Hwy. D-20 and county Hwy. S-27 in Hardin County.

The crash involved a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse (1 adult driver and 2 minor passengers) and a 2001 Peterbuilt Semi (1 driver).

At this time, there is one confirmed fatality: a 17-year-old passenger in the Eclipse.

The driver of the eclipse was transported in critical condition.

The other passenger in the Eclipse and the semi driver received non life-threatening injuries.

The Eclipse was traveling Southbound on Hwy. S27. The Semi was Eastbound on Hwy. D20. The vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection.

Local 5 is not providing names due to two members involved being minors.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.