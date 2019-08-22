Teenager injured in Des Moines stabbing

DES MOINES — A teenager ran inside a local Premier Credit Union this afternoon with stab wounds.

Police say the victim was asking people at that business for help, saying he was attacked.

“What we learned from him is that he’s 16. He had been in a friend’s apartment nearby. There had been a dispute. We are trying to track that down and also get him the care that he needs,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

We do not know his condition tonight.

