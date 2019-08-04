Teenager shot in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE – Authorities say a teenager was shot at the 1800 Block 4th Avenue South in Fort Dodge on Saturday afternoon.

The Webster County Telecommunications Center received multiple calls around 1:34 p.m. reporting multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who was injured by gunfire. They also found evidence of multiple shots being fired in the surrounding area.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. Due to his age, authorities will not be releasing his name.

After investigating the scene, officers with the Patrol and Investigations Division found that almost 20 shots were fired in the area.

The Fort Dodge Police Department is continuing their investigation of the incident. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Fort Dodge Police.