Terrace Hill celebrates a big milestone

DES MOINES– The historic Terrace Hill is celebrating their 150th anniversary and they want you to join in the celebration at an open house today.

This celebration takes place exactly 41 years after the Governor’s Residence first opened to the public on July 2, 1978.

“Today is all about opening the house to the public and it’s actually a free event,” said Molly Thompson the Communications and Event Coordinator with Terrace Hill. “We want to spread the word and get the public inside the home from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm today. This is a really fun way to get more people to see inside Terrace Hill and become aware of what a special building it is. That way maybe they’ll become more interested in the other events we do throughout the year that are fundraising events.”

Guests are invited to take a self-guided tour starting at 10:30 am. Visitors can enjoy Blue Bunny ice cream treats on the lawn following the tour.