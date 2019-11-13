Thanksgiving Day hotline

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in today’s Consumer Matters, there’s a new way to get your turkey day questions answered.

This Thanksgiving call for expert chef advice using the “Jennie-O Turkey Store” hotline at 1-800-turkeys.

According to “Jennie-O Turkey Store”, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel foods — they can advise you on much more than just turkey. They are ready to field any kind of holiday cooking question you may have. They believe they will get upwards of ten thousand questions this month related to Thanksgiving turkeys.