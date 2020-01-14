The 2020 Condition of the State is today: what you need to know

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds’ (R-Iowa) third Condition of the State will take place on Tuesday morning in the House chambers.

Reynolds will deliver her priorities for the 2020 legislative session in front of lawmakers of both parties. She’ll have a new Speaker of the House and House Majority Leader to help her carry out her legislative message: Pat Grassley and Matt Windschitl were elected to their new positions on Monday.

Though she won’t outline each budget item in her address, Reynolds will also release to lawmakers on Tuesday her priorities for the upcoming budget, including how much she wants to put toward Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system, how much she will designate to the Glenwood Resource Center which has been at the center of controversy over the last several months, and how much she’ll put toward education funding, among other things.

Local 5 will have complete coverage of the Condition of the State, beginning with live coverage on broadcast and online at 10 a.m.