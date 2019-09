AMES — The Iowa State University Police Department took some time out of their Friday to answer questions from the public via Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything”.

The department is known for being pretty goofy on social media, so of course their answers on Reddit would be about the same.

ISU PD also had time to answer the more serious questions about suicide prevention and asking the police for some help when going out.

