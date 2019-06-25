The British Invasion is taking over downtown

DES MOINES– Put on your best colored sunglasses, feather jackets and electric boots as the British Invasion takes over the Royal Mile in Downtown Des Moines.

Jeff Bruning, one of the owners of the Royal Mile, says the bar and restaurant will host costume nights throught out summer. Sir Elton John kicks off the theme parties. Others in the series include Spice Girls, Monty Python, and the International Man of Mystery Austin Powers.

Friday, you can rock out to Sir Elton John classics starting at 7 pm. Costume prizes will be given out starting at 9 pm at the top of every hour..