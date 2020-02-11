The coldest air of the season arrives Thursday and Friday

An arctic cold front will bring Iowa its coldest temperatures of the winter later this week.

Before the cold arrives, snow will push through Iowa Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Snow totals will be heaviest in southeast Iowa where several inches are expected. The northwest half of the state will receive less than 1″.

Wet, slushy roads will likely flash freeze Wednesday evening as temperatures rapidly fall from the 30s to the 10s and 0s. Blowing snow may also make travel difficult.

Temperatures will continue to fall near or below zero by sunrise Thursday morning. Wind chills will be dangerously low, falling to the -20s in central Iowa and the -30s in northwest Iowa.

High temperatures will be stuck in the single digits for much of Iowa on Thursday despite sunny skies. Temperatures will plummet below zero again on Thursday night.

The lowest temperature measured in Des Moines so far this winter is -4 ° .

Temperatures will quickly rebound this weekend with forecast highs in the 40s.