The hunt continues for the Calder Cup

President of the Iowa Wild, Todd Frederickson woke up bright early to come on Good Morning Iowa following last night's tie breaking game that secured the Iowa Wild a place in the next round on the road to the Calder Cup.

Last night it was a battle on the ice, since the Wild won the first two games of the series and the Admirals won the last two. The Wild won 2-1, in their first ever playoff series win. The Wild will take on the Chicago Wolves for the franchise's first trip to the Central Division Finals.

"I mean this is huge. Obviously when you're a sports organization so you want to win and we've had some tough years on the ice the last few years. Slowly over the last few years, we've kind of built up the quality and now finally made the playoffs this year," Frederickson said. "There's nothing like playoff hockey and the excitement continues to build. We had some terrific crowds in the first round and we look forward to keep building that now that we're in the second round in Chicago. It's a thrill for our fans, for our players and our office staff."

The Iowa Wild will travel to Chicago for Game 1 and 2 Wednesday and Thursday before return to the Well for Games 3-5 . If necessary, Game 6 & 7 will be held back in Chicago at the Allstate Arena.

You can order your tickets online now for Games 3-5.