Long-waited Ames flyover bridge to open Thursday

AMES — The new flyover bridge connecting Northbound I-35 to Highway 30 will open this Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation told Local 5 that the wet weather earlier this week delayed the opening of the bridge from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

The final touch needed to complete the ramp is painting the lines. The DOT hopes that the pavement will dry so the lines can be painted overnight Wednesday.

The I-35 flyover bridge is the state’s solution to the dangerous off-ramp that led to Ames and Iowa State University. The project was delayed due to construction errors in the original construction.

The construction company was on the hook to pay for the millions of dollars in overage costs.