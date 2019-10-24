The meaning behind trick-or-treating with blue buckets

With so many kids set to knock on doors and collect candy next week, it’s important to remember that some young ones will be a little more sensitive to their surroundings than others.

4-year-old Gunner will be trick-or-treating for the first time since being diagnosed with autism, but that won’t stop him from celebrating Halloween.

“It’ll be overwhelming for him,” said Audra Cawelti, Gunner’s mother. “It’ll be loud and he’ll cover his ears. He’ll want my phone and he’ll want his security blanket.”

Gunner will be carrying a blue pumpkin bucket to signify that he might move at a different pace, but still wants to partake in the Halloween fun.

