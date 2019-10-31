“The Neighborhood is Watching” city camera program proposal

NEWTON — The City of Newton is taking extra steps to combat what they say has been an increased number of cases in property theft.

In the proposed initiative, called “The Neighborhood is Watching,” the City says they would pay for security cameras on the properties of Newton homeowners who volunteer.

Police could then ask permission to view them after a reported crime.

Some residents told Local 5 they’re ready to sign up.

“The theft in this town has become so bad, it seems to be almost every single night,” Newton resident Gina Adams said.

Adams knows firsthand.

Last month, she woke to find her garage ransacked and her vehicles scratched and dented.

“By the time it was all done it was close to $10,000.”

20-year-old Austin Lamb was convicted of 3rd degree burglary for burglarizing the homes of Adams and others nearby, in the neighborhood near Emerson Hough Elementary.

But Lamb is just one of many the City said has been stealing stuff from people in Gina’s neighborhood.

“For whatever reason, in late summer of this year, we saw an uptick in property crime,” City Council Member Mark Hallam said.

In Gina’s case, a neighbor’s security camera helped law enforcement.

That’s just one of the reasons the City believes this program would succeed.

“At this time we foresee the city paying for the cameras,” Hallam said.

Hallam wanted others to be clear, the current proposal would not mean 24-hour surveillance.

“One of the big concerns people have is being under 24-7 surveillance. And this is not the plan as we currently envision it. The plan is for the police to ask if they can review the footage for a specific day,” said Hallam.

While they’re still working on how to pay for it, Hallam said, “it would be a decision of the council. I don’t anticipate that taxes would be raised to pay for this program and neither does the mayor.”

Councilman Hallam said in the current vision, the cameras would be City-owned. But permission will have to be “affirmatively granted by a resident” for police review of a nearby reported incident.