The snow is over, but the high winds and poor visibility will stay put Sunday Video

Technically speaking, our blizzard has ended since the snow wrapped up overnight. Most areas in northwestern Iowa generally received about 6-10" of snow as expected, and areas closer to central Iowa got mostly in the 1-4" range.

Travel conditions are still horrible around the state, with over 50% of Iowa's roads and highways closed due to the high winds. Plows were unable to reach these areas overnight due to the poor visibility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Blizzard Warning will stay in place for much of western and northern Iowa through Sunday afternoon due to the high winds.

For the latest information on snow totals, be sure to check out the other article attached to this story.

Please be safe this weekend and keep informed with the Local 5 weather team as new we share new updates throughout the day on Sunday.