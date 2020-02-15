‘There is something wrong here’: More voice concerns about 60+ horses at Dallas County farm

DALLAS COUNTY — More people are coming forward with information about a horse farm in rural Dallas County with more than 60 horses.

Raven Madison helped at the farm from July 2018 to February 2019.

While she didn’t want to leave the horses, she said she had to for health reasons.

“I was frustrated because there wasn’t enough resources being provided to me to care for horses the way I knew that they should be cared for,” Madison said. “I knew that I was leaving all of those horses in a place where they weren’t going to get taken care of.”

Madison said she’s concerned the horses aren’t getting the proper nutrition or vet care.

She, and others, also said the horses frequently escape.

“It is daily that these horses are breaking out of the fence because they are not getting enough to eat,” Madison said. “They are getting into other people’s yards and doing damage, which to some people, it may be a small thing, but it just goes to prove the point that there is a bigger issue here. All of it adds up to – there is something wrong here.”

People that live in the area call police when they see the horses roaming around.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reported 97 calls for service since June 2016

82 animal and livestock complaints

6 animal control calls

3 trespassing reports

2 reports of suspicious activity

Local 5 reached out to the owner of the horses. She hung up when she was informed the call was being recorded.

Iowa has civil law addressing livestock that trespass on neighboring lands and roadways. If there are multiple reports, the landowner can be required to build a fence. If they don’t, the local government can step in and build one themselves at the landowner’s expense.