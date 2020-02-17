These pictures show the man who robbed an East Village bank on Valentine’s Day

DES MOINES — The search continues for the man who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

Des Moines police posted pictures of the perpetrator Monday in hopes of someone coming forward with his identity.

Photo: Des Moines police Facebook

The man pictured entered a bank in the 700 block of Lyon Street around 4 p.m. Friday. He was last seen running through the apartment complex in the 700 block of East 5th Street.

The suspect is described as a 6′ 1″ tall, white man, weighing around 180-200 pounds. He’s believed to be in his 20s.

If you know any information about the robbery, contact Detective M. Towers at 515-283-4891. You can also submit a tip online through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa or call 515-223-1400.