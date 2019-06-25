Third murder suspect arrested and charged in April shooting

Three individuals have now been charged in an April shooting that killed 17-year-old Donzell Martin.

Police say Martin was shot around 12th Street near Union Park the night of April 14. Martin died after being transported to a Des Moines hospital.

24-year-old Marcus Qushan Brown was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday morning and charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree. Des Moines police tell Local 5 Brown was arrested in Indiana and extradited to Iowa.

Two others have been charged with murder and robbery in the case as well: 22-year-old Makaveli Russell and 29-year-old Javell Williams.

All three are awaiting trial in Polk County.