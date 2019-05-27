Thousands of Des Moines residents wake up to downed trees
DES MOINES - More than 2,000 residents in the Beaverdale area started their holiday without power on Monday.
According to MidAmerican Energy, thousands were in the dark starting at 7 a.m. The outage is related to the severe thunderstorm that moved through the area. Another few hundred residents in Des Moines were in the dark Monday morning because of power outages as well.
Homeowners in the Urbandale Avenue area woke up to trees split in half and debris all over their yards. MidAmerican Energy crews were in the impacted area, trying to restore power.
