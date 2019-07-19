Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers without power in Ankeny

ANKENY – Thousands of residents living in the area north of First Street are without power as temperatures climb into the mid 90’s on Friday afternoon.

Local 5 has confirmed with MidAmerican Energy that an employee noticed a broken overhead power line in that area on Friday afternoon. Crews are on the way to repair it. There is not an estimated time for when power will be restored.

Right now, there are more than 2,600 customers without power. A MidAmerican Energy spokesman did not know what caused the issue with the power line.

Here are the boundaries of the area impacted:

(North) – 12505 NW 16 ST POLK COUNTY

(South) – 706 NW WESTWOOD ST ANKENY

(East) – 1240 NW 18TH ST, ANKENY, IA

(West) – 4301 NW 118 AV POLK COUNTY