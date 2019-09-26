Threat phoned to Capital Square in Des moines, spurring extra security measures

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Register is located at Capital Square. The building manager sent an email to all the tenants there informing them security would be increased due to credible threats.

Des Moines police told Local 5 that the Register did file a report of a threat made to burn down the building.

There is no one to criminally charge because it was left anonymously.

Online, the Register had to lock down its Wikipedia page.

It is semi-protected from editing by unregistered users until October 9.