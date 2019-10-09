Three arrested in burglary caught on camera

DES MOINES– Three people are in custody following a burglary caught on camera Monday in Des Moines.

Officials responded to the 2700 block of Merle Hay Road to investigate a burglary in progress around 4:10 p.m. The resident of the home, who was not home at the time of the break in, observed on their security system the suspects entering the home in the process of stealing multiple firearms and ammunition.

The suspects fled the scene before officers could arrive. The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were caught on video and shared with police.

On Wednesday, October 8, a Des Moines Police Department Crimes Against Property Section detective observed the suspect vehicle in traffic. That vehicle was stopped and several individuals were taken into custody.

Later that day, search warrants related to this investigation were executed: one in the 1500 block of 10th Street and the second at 3100 block of Kingman Boulevard. At that time, multiple firearms and a large quality of ammunition were recovered from these locations.

38-year-old Domonic Raymone Cooper and 36-year-old Sharneilicole Ann Mure have been arrested and charged with one count of burglary in the third degree. 37-year-old Marandon Levino Mure was charged with one count of possession of a weapon as a felon.

Des Moines Police Department detectives continue this investigation.