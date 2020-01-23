Three arrested in Wednesday morning burglary case

POLK COUNTY — Three people are in the Polk County jail after deputies said in-home camera spotted them breaking into a home.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at the corner of Northeast 34th Street and Northeast 44th Avenue around 11:45am. Minutes after they arrived, they arrested Nathaniel Potter and Britney Mullin.

They say a third suspect, Ryan Mullin, ran away. He was found at another home, which was occupied, and that is where they say he broke into that one as well. Deputies took Ryan Mullin into custody a short time later.

Potter and Britney Mullin are charged with Burglary 3rd. Ryan Mullin faces charges of Burglary 2nd, Burglary 3rd, along with numerous other charges.