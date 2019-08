DESOTO — A bad accident Friday morning on Interstate-80 near the 111 mile marker near DeSoto resulted in three dogs being ejected from a vehicle.

Photo Courtesy of AHeinz57

Two of the dogs have been found and received emergency medical attention by AHeinz57.

Keep your eyes out for little Dusty, he only weighs seven pounds.

If you see him or know any information on where he is contact Amy at 515-333-9040.