Three Iowa airports awarded federal money for improvement projects

DES MOINES – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Iowa will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants to airports in Iowa include the following awards:

$511,793 to Clarion Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.

$4,768,943 to Des Moines International Airport to reconstruct an apron and taxiway.

$1,505,875 to Perry Municipal Airport to reconstruct a runway.

There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.