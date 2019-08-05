Three teens arrested for attempted murder in Waukee

Abdirahman Hassan, arrested for attempted murder

WAUKEE – Three teens were arrested for attempted murder after a shooting late Sunday night.

18-year-old Abdirahman Hassan and two 17-year-olds were arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail for Attempted Murder. The names of the other two suspects have not been released.

Waukee police say that the suspects targeted a house in the 500 block of SE Westwoods Drive shortly before midnight. Police found that the they had shot eight to 10 rounds into the residence. No injuries were reported.

It is believed that the teens targeted this location due to a physical altercation that took place earlier that evening.

