People are sharing their love for those who protect and serve across the country Thursday on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The organization Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is spearheading awareness of the day. The group shares ways the public can show their appreciation for those who keep us safe.

Here in central Iowa, some are posting on social media, sharing their thanks.

On this National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day we would like to remember Jason Daniels. Officer Daniels was a part time officer at the Altoona Police Department when he died in an off duty automobile crash over 10 years ago. RIP and you won't be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/JypjpnZG2B — Altoona Police (@AltoonaPolice) January 9, 2020