DES MOINES— Des Moines Parks and Recreation is helping you kickstart your 2020 fitness goals with free access to community recreation centers throughout January.

Residents can take part in the “Ticket to Wellness” program at the Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center and the Fourmile Community Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

To claim your ticket to a healthier you, click here.