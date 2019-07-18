TIMELINE: What we know about the suspect in Des Moines’ triple homicide

DES MOINES — Local 5 is learning more information about the man who allegedly killed a woman and her two children Tuesday night.

The Des Moines Police Department arrested 31-year-old Marvin Osvaldo Esquivel Lopez for the killings of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores and her 5-year-old son Ever Mejia Flores.

Federal immigration officials say Esquivel, whose real name is Marvin Escobar Orellana, was twice deported from the United States.

2010

Esquivel Lopez is deported for the first time under another alias, “Marvin Oswaldo Escobar Orellana.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tells Local 5 that there was a federal conviction against him for illegal entry.

March 2011

Esquivel Lopez was deported for the second time. Court documents show that his true name is “Marvin Osvaldo Esquivel Lopez.” He pleads guilty federal court to illegal entry after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S.

Lopez is sentenced to 15 days of confinement with a special condition to not return to the U.S. illegally or commit any other violation of federal and/or state laws. He was deported.

“On July 16, 2019, deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed an immigration detainer and administrative arrest warrant with the Polk County (Iowa) Jail on Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana, 31, a twice-removed illegal alien from Guatemala, following his arrest on murder charges. Escobar-Orellana, aka, Marvin O. Esquivel-Lopez, was previously removed (deported) from the United States in 2010 and again in 2011. He has a prior federal conviction for illegal entry into the United States in 2010. He is not currently in ICE custody.”

-Shawn Neudauer, ICE spokesman

2014

A childhood friend tells Local 5 that Esquivel Lopez lived with the victim’s mother in Honduras for an undetermined amount of time in 2014.

April 2016

Esquivel Lopez’s ex-wife files a protective order against him on April 11 in Polk County.

In the document, she writes that he was out of the country for six years and had no contact with her. She filed the restraining order the day after he allegedly came to her house and attacked her and her new husband. The petition for relief from domestic abuse also says Esquivel Lopez had been abusive during their marriage to both her and their two children. A temporary protective order is issued.

May 2016

A one-year protective order is granted against Esquivel Lopez. Documents show that he is given visitation of their children every other weekend.

In the protective order, Esquivel Lopez and his ex-wife are ordered to drop off and pick up their children in front of the Des Moines Police Department every other weekend for vistation. The only communication allowed between them must be through a relative.

May 2019

Esquivel Lopez strikes an object with his car at Laurel St and 7th St. He is cited with hit and run (object), failure to provide proof of financial liability, no operator’s license and failure to maintain control.

July 15, 2019

Esquivel Lopez appears in court for the violations from May and is ordered to pay around $1,400 in fees and surcharges.

July 16, 2019

Esquivel Lopez allegedly kills Flores Rodriguez and her two children. According to a criminal complaint, he calls the police and is arrested.

July 17, 2019

He is booked into Polk County Jail and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

July 18, 2019

Esquivel Lopez’s bail is set at $3 million, cash-only. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29.

Esquivel Lopez claims self-defense, which is refuted by a witness according to the criminal complaint.