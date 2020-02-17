Tips to keep you safe when meeting people from online in real life

DES MOINES — Whether it be buying an item or going on a date, the Des Moines Police Department wants you to use extra caution when meeting people from online in real life.

A recent post from the department says five crimes were reported in just one week after a “meeting” was arranged online. Each incident involved people who had never met each other before.

Des Moines police urge you to follow these safety tips to make sure your meetings keep you safe:

Pick a populated, public location to meet

If you’re buying or selling something, meet at the police station to conduct the transaction

For personal meetings, choose an early meeting time at a public location

Use the buddy system

If you can’t bring a friend, let someone know when and where you are going and who you are meeting

Police also want you to remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.